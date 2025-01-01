DocumentationSections
Accumulative

Sets the value accumulation flag for the series.                                           

 void  Accumulative(
   const bool  flag=true,  // flag value
   )

Parameters

flag=true

[in] Flag value:

  • true — the current value of the series is replaced by the sum of all previous values.
  • false — the standard mode for drawing series. 