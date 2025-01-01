DocumentationSections
DrawScaleLeft

Virtual method for redrawing the left scale of values.                                              

 virtual int  DrawScaleLeft(
   const bool  draw,  // flag
   )

Parameters

draw

[in] Flag that indicates if the scale needs to be redrawn. 

Return Value

Width of the scale of values.