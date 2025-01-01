FillEllipse

Draws a filled ellipse inscribed in a rectangle with the specified coordinates.

void FillPolygon(

int x1,

int y1,

int x2,

int y2,

const uint clr

);

Parameters

x1

[in] X coordinate of the top left corner forming the rectangle.

y1

[in] Y coordinate of the top left corner forming the rectangle.

x2

[in] X coordinate of the bottom right corner forming the rectangle.

y2

[in] Y coordinate of the bottom right corner forming the rectangle.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.