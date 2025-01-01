DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCCanvasFillEllipse 

FillEllipse

Draws a filled ellipse inscribed in a rectangle with the specified coordinates.

void  FillPolygon(
   int         x1,      // X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangle
   int         y1,      // Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangle
   int         x2,      // X coordinate of the bottom right corner of the rectangle
   int         y2,      // Y coordinate of the bottom right corner of the rectangle
   const uint  clr       // ellipse color
   );

Parameters

x1

[in]  X coordinate of the top left corner forming the rectangle.

y1

[in]  Y coordinate of the top left corner forming the rectangle.

x2

[in]  X coordinate of the bottom right corner forming the rectangle.

y2

[in]  Y coordinate of the bottom right corner forming the rectangle.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.