ColorGrid (Get method)

Returns the grid color.

 uint  ColorGrid()

Return Value

Grid color.

ColorGrid (Set method)

Sets the grid color.

 void  ColorGrid(
   const uint  value,  // grid color 
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  Grid color.  