Line

Draws a segment of a freehand line.

void Line(

int x1,

int y1,

int x2,

int y2,

const uint clr

);

Parameters

x1

[in] X coordinate of the segment's first point.

y1

[in] Y coordinate of the segment's first point.

x2

[in] X coordinate of the segment's second point.

y2

[in] Y coordinate of the segment's second point.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.