MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCCanvasFontFlagsSet 

FontFlagsSet

Sets font flags.

bool  FontFlagsSet(
   uint  flags      // flags
   );

Parameters

flags

[in]  Font creation flags. See TextSetFont() function description to learn more about the flags.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false