MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasShowDescriptors 

ShowDescriptors

Sets the visibility flag value for the descriptors (FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS).                        

 void  ShowDescriptors(
   const bool  flag,    // flag value 
   )

Parameters

flag

[in] Flag value:

  • true — the descriptor becomes visible.
  • false — the descriptor becomes invisible.