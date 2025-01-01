DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasShowScaleBottom 

ShowScaleBottom

Sets the visibility flag value for the bottom scale (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_BOTTOM).                        

 void  ShowScaleBottom(
   const bool  flag,     // flag value 
   )

Parameters

flag

[in] Flag value:

  • true — the bottom scale becomes visible.
  • false — the bottom scale becomes invisible.