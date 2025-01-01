PolygonThick

Draws a polygon with a specified width using antialiasing algorithm.

void PolygonThick(

const int& x[],

const int& y[],

const uint clr,

const int size,

const uint style,

ENUM_LINE_END end_style

)

Parameters

x[]

[in] Array of X coordinates of polygon points.

y[]

[in] Array of Y coordinates of polygon points.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.

size

[in] Line width.

style

[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumeration's values or a custom value.

end_style

[in] Line style is one of the ENUM_LINE_END enumeration's values.