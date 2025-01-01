DocumentationSections
TextSize

Receives the text size.

void  TextSize(
   const string  text,       // text
   int&          width,      // width
   int&          height      // height
   );

Parameters

text

[in]  Text for measuring.

width

[out]  Reference to the variable for returning a text width.

height

[out]  Reference to the variable for returning a text height.

Note

The current font is used to measure the text.