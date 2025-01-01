DocumentationSections
CCanvas is a class for simplified creation of custom images.

Description

CCanvas provides creation of a graphical resource (with or without binding to a chart object) and drawing graphic primitives.

Declaration

   class CCanvas

Title

   #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CCanvas

Direct descendants

CChartCanvas, CFlameCanvas

Class methods by groups

Creating

 

Attach

Attaches the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object to an instance of the CCanvas class

Create

Creates a graphical resource without binding to a chart object

CreateBitmap

Create a graphical resource bound to a chart object

CreateBitmapLabel

Create a graphical resource bound to a chart object

Destroy

Destroys a graphical resource

Properties

 

ChartObjectName

Gets the name of a bound chart object

ResourceName

Gets the name of a graphical resource

Width

Gets the width of a graphical resource

Height

Gets the height of a graphical resource

LineStyleSet

Sets the line style

Updates an object on the screen

 

Update

Displays changes on the screen

Resize

Resizes a graphical resource

Erasing/Filling with color

 

Erase

Erases or fills with the specified color

Data access

 

PixelGet

Gets a color of the dot with the specified coordinates

PixelSet

Sets color of the dot with the specified coordinates

Draws primitives

 

LineVertical

Draws a vertical line

LineHorizontal

Draws a horizontal line

Line

Draws a freehand line

Polyline

Draws a polyline

Polygon

Draws a polygon

Rectangle

Draws a rectangle

Circle

Draws a circle

Triangle

Draws a triangle

Ellipse

Draws an ellipse

Arc

Draws an ellipse arc

Pie

Draws an ellipse sector

Draws filled primitives

 

FillRectangle

Draws a filled rectangle

FillCircle

Draws a filled circle

FillTriangle

Draws a filled triangle

FillPolygon

Draws a filled polygon

FillEllipse

Draws a filled ellipse

Fill

Fills an area

Draws primitives with antialiasing

 

PixelSetAA

Draws a pixel

LineAA

Draws a line

PolylineAA

Draws a polyline

PolygonAA

Draws a polygon

TriangleAA

Draws a triangle

CircleAA

Draws a circle

EllipseAA

Draws an ellipse

LineWu

Draws a line

PolylineWu

Draws a polyline

PolygonWu

Draws a polygon

TriangleWu

Draws a triangle

CircleWu

Draws a circle

EllipseWu

Draws an ellipse

LineThick

Draws a segment of a freehand line having a specified width using antialiasing algorithm.

LineThickVertical

Draws a vertical segment of a freehand line having a specified width using antialiasing algorithm.

LineThickHorizontal

Draws a horizontal segment of a freehand line having a specified width using antialiasing algorithm.

PolygonSmooth

Draws a polygon with a specified width using two antialiasing algorithms

PolygonThick

Draws a polygon with a specified width using antialiasing algorithm

PolylineSmooth

Draws a polyline with a specified width using two antialiasing algorithms

PolylineThick

Draws a polyline with a specified width using antialiasing algorithm

Text

 

FontSet

Sets font parameters

FontNameSet

Sets font name

FontSizeSet

Sets font size

FontFlagsSet

Sets font flags

FontAngleSet

Sets font slope angle

FontGet

Gets font parameters

FontNameGet

Gets font name

FontSizeGet

Gets font size

FontFlagsGet

Gets font flags

FontAngleGet

Gets font slope angle

TextOut

Displays text

TextWidth

Gets the text width

TextHeight

Gets the text height

TextSize

Gets the text size

Transparency

 

TransparentLevelSet

Sets transparency level

Input/output

 

LoadFromFile

Reads an image from a BMP file