- Attach
- Arc
- Pie
- FillPolygon
- FillEllipse
- GetDefaultColor
- ChartObjectName
- Circle
- CircleAA
- CircleWu
- Create
- CreateBitmap
- CreateBitmapLabel
- Destroy
- Ellipse
- EllipseAA
- EllipseWu
- Erase
- Fill
- FillCircle
- FillRectangle
- FillTriangle
- FontAngleGet
- FontAngleSet
- FontFlagsGet
- FontFlagsSet
- FontGet
- FontNameGet
- FontNameSet
- FontSet
- FontSizeGet
- FontSizeSet
- Height
- Line
- LineAA
- LineWu
- LineHorizontal
- LineVertical
- LineStyleSet
- LineThick
- LineThickVertical
- LineThickHorizontal
- LoadFromFile
- PixelGet
- PixelSet
- PixelSetAA
- Polygon
- PolygonAA
- PolygonWu
- PolygonThick
- PolygonSmooth
- Polyline
- PolylineSmooth
- PolylineThick
- PolylineWu
- PolylineAA
- Rectangle
- Resize
- ResourceName
- TextHeight
- TextOut
- TextSize
- TextWidth
- TransparentLevelSet
- Triangle
- TriangleAA
- TriangleWu
- Update
- Width
CCanvas
CCanvas is a class for simplified creation of custom images.
Description
CCanvas provides creation of a graphical resource (with or without binding to a chart object) and drawing graphic primitives.
Declaration
|
class CCanvas
Title
|
#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CCanvas
Direct descendants
CChartCanvas, CFlameCanvas
Class methods by groups
|
Creating
|
|
Attaches the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object to an instance of the CCanvas class
|
Creates a graphical resource without binding to a chart object
|
Create a graphical resource bound to a chart object
|
Create a graphical resource bound to a chart object
|
Destroys a graphical resource
|
Properties
|
|
Gets the name of a bound chart object
|
Gets the name of a graphical resource
|
Gets the width of a graphical resource
|
Gets the height of a graphical resource
|
Sets the line style
|
Updates an object on the screen
|
|
Displays changes on the screen
|
Resizes a graphical resource
|
Erasing/Filling with color
|
|
Erases or fills with the specified color
|
Data access
|
|
Gets a color of the dot with the specified coordinates
|
Sets color of the dot with the specified coordinates
|
Draws primitives
|
|
Draws a vertical line
|
Draws a horizontal line
|
Draws a freehand line
|
Draws a polyline
|
Draws a polygon
|
Draws a rectangle
|
Draws a circle
|
Draws a triangle
|
Draws an ellipse
|
Draws an ellipse arc
|
Draws an ellipse sector
|
Draws filled primitives
|
|
Draws a filled rectangle
|
Draws a filled circle
|
Draws a filled triangle
|
Draws a filled polygon
|
Draws a filled ellipse
|
Fills an area
|
Draws primitives with antialiasing
|
|
Draws a pixel
|
Draws a line
|
Draws a polyline
|
Draws a polygon
|
Draws a triangle
|
Draws a circle
|
Draws an ellipse
|
Draws a line
|
Draws a polyline
|
Draws a polygon
|
Draws a triangle
|
Draws a circle
|
Draws an ellipse
|
Draws a segment of a freehand line having a specified width using antialiasing algorithm.
|
Draws a vertical segment of a freehand line having a specified width using antialiasing algorithm.
|
Draws a horizontal segment of a freehand line having a specified width using antialiasing algorithm.
|
Draws a polygon with a specified width using two antialiasing algorithms
|
Draws a polygon with a specified width using antialiasing algorithm
|
Draws a polyline with a specified width using two antialiasing algorithms
|
Draws a polyline with a specified width using antialiasing algorithm
|
Text
|
|
Sets font parameters
|
Sets font name
|
Sets font size
|
Sets font flags
|
Sets font slope angle
|
Gets font parameters
|
Gets font name
|
Gets font size
|
Gets font flags
|
Gets font slope angle
|
Displays text
|
Gets the text width
|
Gets the text height
|
Gets the text size
|
Transparency
|
|
Sets transparency level
|
Input/output
|
|
Reads an image from a BMP file