Virtual method for redrawing the right scale of values.                                            

 virtual int  DrawScaleRight(
   const bool  draw,  // flag
   )

Parameters

draw

[in] Flag that indicates if the scale needs to be redrawn.

Return Value

Width of the scale of values.