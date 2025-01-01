FontSet

Sets the current font.

bool FontSet(

const string name,

const int size,

const uint flags=0,

const uint angle=0

);

Parameters

name

[in] Font name. For example, "Arial".

size

[in] Font size. See TextSetFont() function description to learn more about setting a size.

flags=0

[in] Font creation flags. See TextSetFont() function description to learn more about the flags.

angle=0

[in] Font slope angle in tenths of a degree.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false