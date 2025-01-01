DocumentationSections
DrawLegendHorizontal

Draws a horizontal legend.                                

 int  DrawLegendHorizontal(
   const int  w,  // 
   const int  h,  // 
   )

Parameters

w

[in] The maximum width of the text in the legend. 

h

[in] The maximum height of the text in the legend. 

Return Value

Height of the legend in pixels.