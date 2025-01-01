DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasMaxData 

MaxData (Get method)

Returns the maximum amount of data (series) allowed.

 uint  MaxData()

Return Value

The maximum amount of data (series).

MaxData (Set method)

Sets the maximum amount of data (series) allowed.                                    

 void  MaxData(
   const uint  value,  // amount of data
   )

Parameters

value

[in] The maximum amount of data (series).