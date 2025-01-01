DocumentationSections
PixelSetAA

Draws a point using antialiasing algorithm.

void  PixelSetAA(
   const double  x,       // X coordinate
   const double  y,       // Y coordinate
   const uint    clr      // color
   );

Parameters

x

[in]  Point's X coordinate.

y

[in]  Point's Y coordinate.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.