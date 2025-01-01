DocumentationSections
DrawScaleTop

Virtual method for redrawing the top scale of values.                                              

 virtual int  DrawScaleTop(
   const bool  draw,  // flag 
   )

Parameters

draw

[in] Flag that indicates if the scale needs to be redrawn. 

Return Value

Height of the scale of values.