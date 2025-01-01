DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasDescriptorUpdate 

DescriptorUpdate

Updates the value of the series descriptor (at the specified position).

 bool  DescriptorUpdate(
   const uint    pos,    // index
   const string  descr,  // value
   )

Parameters

pos

[in] Index of the series — the serial number of its addition, starting with 0.

descr

[in] Descriptor value.

Return Value

true if successful, otherwise — false.