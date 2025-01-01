DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCCanvasFillPolygon 

FillPolygon

Draws a filled polygon.

void  FillPolygon(
   int&         x,      // array with the X coordinates of polygon points
   int&         y,      // array with the Y coordinates of polygon points
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parameters

x

[in]  Array of the X coordinates of the polygon points.

y

[in]  Array of the Y coordinates of the polygon points.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.

Pie