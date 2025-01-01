DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCCanvasPixelSet 

PixelSet

Sets color of the point with the specified coordinates.

void  PixelSet(
   const int   x,       // X coordinate
   const int   y,       // Y coordinate
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parameters

x

[in]  Point's X coordinate.

y

[in]  Point's Y coordinate.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.