LineHorizontal

Draws a segment of a horizontal line.

void LineHorizontal(

int x1,

int x2,

int y,

const uint clr

);

Parameters

x1

[in] X coordinate of the segment's first point.

x2

[in] X coordinate of the segment's second point.

y

[in] Segment's Y coordinate.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.