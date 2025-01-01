DocumentationSections
Draws a circle using antialiasing algorithm

void  CircleAA(
   const int     x,       // X coordinate
   const int     y,       // Y coordinate
   const double  r,       // radius
   const uint    clr      // color
   );

Parameters

x

[in]  X coordinate of the center of the circle.

y

[in]  Y coordinate of the center of the circle.

r

[in]  Circle radius.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.