ShowLegend

Sets the visibility flag value for the legend (FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND).

 void  ShowLegend(
   const bool  flag,  // flag value
   )

Parameters

flag

[in] Flag value:

  • true —  the legend becomes visible.
  • false — the legend becomes invisible.