MQL5 Reference\Standard Library\Custom Graphics\CChartCanvas\ShowPercent 

ShowPercent

Sets the visibility flag value for the percentages (FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT).                            

 void  ShowPercent(
   const bool  flag,  // flag value  
   )

Parameters

flag

[in] Flag value:

  • true — the percentage becomes visible.
  • false — the percentage becomes invisible.