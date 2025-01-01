DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasVScaleMin 

VScaleMin (Get method)

Returns the minimum on the vertical scale of values.

 double  VScaleMin()

Return Value

The minimum value on the vertical scale.

VScaleMin (Set method)

Sets the minimum on the vertical scale of values.                  

 void  VScaleMin(
   const double  value,    // value on the vertical scale
   )

Parameters

value

[in] The minimum value.