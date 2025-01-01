DocumentationSections
ShowScaleLeft

Sets the visibility flag value for the left scale (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_LEFT).                            

 void  ShowScaleLeft(
   const bool  flag,  // flag value 
   )

Parameters

flag

[in] Flag value:

  • true — the left scale becomes visible.
  • false — the left scale becomes invisible.