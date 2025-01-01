DocumentationSections
Receives the current font parameters.

void  FontGet(
   string&  name,      // name
   int&     size,      // size
   uint&    flags,     // flags
   uint&    angle      // slope angle
   );

Parameters

name

[out]  Reference to the variable for returning a font name.

size

[out]  Reference to the variable for returning a font size.

flags

[out]  Reference to the variable for returning font flags.

angle

[out]  Reference to the variable for returning a font slope angle.