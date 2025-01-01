FontGet

Receives the current font parameters.

void FontGet(

string& name,

int& size,

uint& flags,

uint& angle

);

Parameters

name

[out] Reference to the variable for returning a font name.

size

[out] Reference to the variable for returning a font size.

flags

[out] Reference to the variable for returning font flags.

angle

[out] Reference to the variable for returning a font slope angle.