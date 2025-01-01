DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCChartCanvasColorUpdate 

ColorUpdate

Updates the series colors (at the specified position).

 bool  ColorUpdate(
   const uint  pos,  // index
   const uint  clr,  // color
   )

Parameters

pos

[in] Index of the series — the serial number of its addition, starting with 0. 

clr

[in] Color value.

Return Value

true if successful, otherwise — false.