MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCCanvasPolygon 

Polygon

Draws a polygon.

void  Polygon(
   int&        x[],     // array of X coordinates
   int&        y[],     // array of Y coordinates
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parameters

x[]

[in]  Array of X coordinates of a polygon points.

y[]

[in]  Array of Y coordinates of a polygon points.

clr

[in]  Color in ARGB format.