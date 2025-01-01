DocumentationSections
Draws a vertical legend.

 int  DrawLegendVertical(
   const int  w,  // width
   const int  h,  // height
   )

Parameters

w

[in] The maximum width of the text in the legend.

h

[in] The maximum height of the text in the legend. 

Return Value

Width of the legend in pixels.