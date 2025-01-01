TriangleWu

Draws a triangle using Wu's anti-aliasing algorithm.

void TriangleWu(

const int x1,

const int y1,

const int x2,

const int y2,

const int x3,

const int y3,

const uint clr,

const uint style=UINT_MAX

);

Parameters

x1

[in] X coordinate of the triangle's first corner.

y1

[in] Y coordinate of the triangle's first corner.

x2

[in] X coordinate of the triangle's second corner.

y2

[in] Y coordinate of the triangle's second corner.

x3

[in] X coordinate of the triangle's third corner.

y3

[in] Y coordinate of the triangle's third corner.

clr

[in] Color in ARGB format.

style=UINT_MAX

[in] Line style is one of ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumeration's values or a custom value.