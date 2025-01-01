DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneStrateji ModülleriUzman Danışmanlar için temel sınıflarCExpertOnBookEventProcess 

OnBookEventProcess

OnBookEvent olayını işlemek için bir bayrak ayarlar.

void  OnChartEventProcess(
   bool     value        // bayrak
   )

Parametreler

value

[in] OnBookEvent olayının işlenmesi için gerekli bayrak.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.

Not

Bayrak değeri ('value' parametresi) 'true' ise OnBookEvent olayı işlenir, varsayılan olarak, bayrak 'false' değeriyle ayarlıdır.