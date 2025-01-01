DokümantasyonBölümler
TradeEventOrderPlaced

"Bekleyen emir oluşturuldu" olayının işleyicisi.

virtual bool  TradeEventOrderPlaced()

Dönüş değeri

CExpert sınıfının yöntemi herhangi bir şey yapmaz ve daima 'true' döüşü yapar.