ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートWindowsTotal 

WindowsTotal

チャート指標サブウィンドウを含んだチャートウィンドウの総数を取得します。

int  WindowsTotal() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャート指標サブウィンドウを含んだチャートウィンドウの総数（割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は 0 ）