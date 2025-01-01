文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表WindowsTotal 

WindowsTotal

获取图表窗口总数, 包括图表指标的子窗口。

int  WindowsTotal() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的图表窗口总数, 包括图表指标的子窗口。如果没有任何已分配图表, 则返回 0。