Obtiene el número total de ventanas de gráfico, incluyendo las subventanas de los gráficos de los indicadores.

int  WindowsTotal() const

Valor devuelto

Número total de ventanas, incluyendo las subventanas de los gráficos de los indicadores, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún gráfico asignado, devuelve 0.