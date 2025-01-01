WindowsTotal

Obtém o número total de janelas do gráfico, incluindo as sub-janelas de indicador do gráfico.

int WindowsTotal() const

Valor de retorno

Número total de janelas, incluindo as sub-janelas de indicador do gráfico, atribuídos à ocorrência de classe. Se não houver nenhum gráfico atribuído, ele retorna 0.