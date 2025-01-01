문서화섹션
WindowsTotal

차트 지표 하위 창을 포함하여 총 차트 창 수를 가져오기.

int  WindowsTotal() const

값 반환

차트 지표 하위 창을 포함하여 클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 총 창 수. 할당된 차트가 없으면 0을 반환합니다.