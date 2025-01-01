DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixWindowsTotal 

Retourne le nombre total de fenêtres de graphiques, incluant les sous-fenêtres des indicateurs.

int  WindowsTotal() const

Valeur de retour

Nombre total de fenêtres, incluant les sous-fenêtres des indicateurs, assignées à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne 0.