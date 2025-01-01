DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziWindowsTotal 

WindowsTotal

Ottiene il numero totale di finestre chart, comprese le sottofinestre chart indicatore.

int  WindowsTotal() const

Valore di ritorno

Numero complessivo di finestre, tra cui sottofinestre chart indicatore, assegnate alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è alcun chart assegnato, restituisce 0.