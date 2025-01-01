문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートWindowIsVisible 

WindowIsVisible

지정한 차트 하위 창의 가시성 플래그를 가져오기.

bool  WindowIsVisible(
   int  num      // 하위 창
   ) const

매개변수

num

[in]  하위 창 숫자 (0은 주 창을 의미).

값 반환

차트 인스턴스에 할당된 지정된 차트 하위 창의 가시성 플래그를 반환. 차트가 할당되지 않으면, false를 반환합니다.