Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Graphiques des prix WindowIsVisible 

WindowIsVisible

Retourne le flag de visibilité de la sous-fenêtre spécifiée du graphique.

bool  WindowIsVisible(
   int  num      // numéro de la sous-fenêtre
   ) const

Paramètres

num

[in]  Numéro de la sous-fenêtre (0 signifie la fenêtre principale).

Valeur de retour

Retourne le flag de visibilité de la sous-fenêtre spécifiée du graphique assigné à l'instance du graphique. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne faux.