文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表WindowIsVisible 

WindowIsVisible

获取指定图表窗口的可视性标志。

bool  WindowIsVisible(
   int  num      // 子窗口号码
   ) const

参数

num

[输入]  子窗口号码 (0 表示基准窗口)。

返回值

返回已分配到图表实例中的指定图表窗口的可视性标志。如果没有已分配图表, 则返回 false。