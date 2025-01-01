DocumentationSections
Gets visibility flag of the specified chart subwindow.

bool  WindowIsVisible(
   int  num      // subwindow
   ) const

Parameters

num

[in]  Subwindow number (0 means main window).

Return Value

Returns visibility flag of the specified chart subwindow assigned to the chart instance.  If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.