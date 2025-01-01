ドキュメントセクション
WindowIsVisible

指定されたチャートサブウィンドウの可視フラグを取得します。

bool  WindowIsVisible(
  int  num      // サブウィンドウ番号
  ) const

パラメータ

num

[in]  サブウィンドウ番号（0 はメインウィンドウ）

戻り値

チャートインスタンスに割り当てられた指定されたチャートサブウィンドウの可視フラグ（割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は false ）