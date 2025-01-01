DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosWindowIsVisible 

WindowIsVisible

Obtiene la bandera de visibilidad de la subventana del gráfico especificada.

bool  WindowIsVisible(
   int  num      // número de subventana
   ) const

Parámetros

num

[in]  Número de subventana (0 significa ventana base).

Valor devuelto

Devuelve la bandera de visibilidad de la subventana del gráfico especificada, asignada a la instancia del gráfico. Si no hay ningún gráfico asignado, devuelve false.