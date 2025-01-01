DocumentazioneSezioni
WindowIsVisible

Ottiene la flag visibilità della finestra secondaria del chart specificato.

bool  WindowIsVisible(
   int  num      // sottofinestra
   ) const

Parametri

num

[in]  Numero sottofinestra (0 significa finestra principale).

Valore di ritorno

Restituisce la flag di visibilità della finestra chart secondaria specificata, assegnato all'istanza del chart. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.