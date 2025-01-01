문서화섹션
정수 유형의 속성에 대한 새 값을 설정.

bool  SetInteger(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,     // 속성 식별자
   long                         value        // 값
  \)

매개변수

prop_id

[in]  차트 속성 식별자 ( ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER 열거에서).

[in]  속성의 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 정수 속성을 변경하지 못하면 false.