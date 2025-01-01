DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5 - Gráficos de precios - SetInteger 

SetInteger

Establece un nuevo valor para la propiedad de tipo integer.

bool  SetInteger(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,     // identificador de la propiedad
   long                         value        // valor nuevo
   )

Parámetros

prop_id

[in]  Identificador de la propiedad (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER, enumeración).

value

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad.

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad de tipo integer no ha sido cambiada.