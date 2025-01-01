DocumentaçãoSeções
Define um novo valor para a propriedade do tipo integer.

bool  SetInteger(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,     // property identifier
   long                         value        // new value
   )

Parâmetros

prop_id

[in]  Identificador de propriedade (enumerador ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER).

value

[in]  O novo valor da propriedade.

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se a propriedade do tipo integer não mudou.